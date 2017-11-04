N-Power speaks on delay to pay beneficiaries

N-Power, Federal Government empowerment scheme has apologised to its volunteers for delay in the payment of October stipends. The scheme explained that the delay was due to some technical issues. In a terse statement on its website, the scheme wrote, “Dear NPower Beneficiaries, “We apologize that you are yet to receive your October stipend. We […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

