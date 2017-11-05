Pages Navigation Menu

‘N5million is too small for me to act unclad’ -Anita Joseph

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph, who sat for an interview with The Entertainer, talked about acting unclad, being fulfilled, becoming born again and her fake pregnancy that got her dragged by angry fans. Here are excerpts from the interview; I learnt that you have ‘repented’ and no longer flaunt your cleavages anyhow, how true is that? I repented …

