‘N5million is too small for me to act unclad’ -Anita Joseph

Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph, who sat for an interview with The Entertainer, talked about acting unclad, being fulfilled, becoming born again and her fake pregnancy that got her dragged by angry fans. Here are excerpts from the interview; I learnt that you have ‘repented’ and no longer flaunt your cleavages anyhow, how true is that? I repented …

The post ‘N5million is too small for me to act unclad’ -Anita Joseph appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

