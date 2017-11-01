Na’Allah speaks on Babachir Lawal’s sack as SGF

The deputy leader of the Senate, Bala Na’Allah has stated that the Chamber had been vindicated with the sack of Babachir Lawal as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). According to him, some “gullible Nigerians” were sponsored to discredit the national assembly which was working for the people. Na’Allah vowed to be proud […]

Na’Allah speaks on Babachir Lawal’s sack as SGF

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

