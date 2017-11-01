Nadal to finish 2017 number one after beating Chung in Paris

Rafael Nadal will finish 2017 as year-end number one in the Emirates ATP Rankings after beating Hyeon Chung 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters. The 31-year-old Nadal will be the oldest year-end number one and first season-ending number one over the age of 30 since the Emirates ATP Rankings were established in 1973. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it is his fourth time of finishing atop the rankings, adding to 2008, 2010 and 2013.

