NAICOM workers call off strike

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Members of staff of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have called off their three-day warning strike. Recall that that the Staff had embarked on a three-day warning strike on Tuesday over issues bordering on staff welfare and other labour issues. In a statement yesterday, the NAICOM spokesman, Mr. ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami said the strike has been […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

