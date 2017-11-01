Nasarawa NSCDC commandant, Bashir Kano is dead

The Nasarawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Lawan Bashir Kano, is dead. The public relations officer of the state command, Mr. Aso Okereke, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia, on Wednesday said late Bashir Kano died after a brief illness, on Tuesday, […]

