Navy arrests two men with illegally refined diesel

The Nigerian Navy in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom state, says it has handed over two young men to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested for illegal possession of refined diesel.

Commander of NNS Jubilee Ikot Abasi, Saidu Suleiman Garba said Anthony Usoro 40 and Uyobong Emmanuel 34 were caught with a vehicle loaded with illegally refined petroleum product.

Garba said the suspects were arrested while conveying 20 cellophane bags containing about one and half drums of a product suspected to be illegally refined diesel from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to sell in Akwa Ibom State.

Handing the suspects over to the NSCDC yesterday Cdre Saidu Suleiman Garba, Commander NNS Jubilee, represented by Commander Murtala Yunusa said Usoro and Emmanuel were arrested last Sunday by Op Thunder along Oruk Anam axis of Aqua Ibom State with 20 cellophane bags of products suspected to be illegally refined diesel.

He said, “The cellophane bags were stacked in the boot of a black Honda Legend Salon car with registration number DB 724 PH and covered with cartons of Indomie noodles The Nigerian Navy recognises the jurisdiction and constitutional role of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Therefore I request you to take over the accused persons and the vehicle loaded with 20 cellophane bags of the product suspected to be illegally refined diesel for further investigation and prosecution. The tempo will continue until we rid our society of this illegality”

Taking over the suspects, the NSCDC represented by Inspector Abel Ojimba thanked the Nigerian Navy for partnering them and for the effort simply adding, “We to advise people to desist from this form of criminality”

The suspects In their defence, admitted to committing the crime though they said it was their first time to be involved in the illegal business.

Uyobong Emmanuel, an indigene of Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State said both of them planned to go into the business to be able to have some money in their pockets.

“We have not been doing it before. I am running taxi for some body in Port Harcourt. I was supposed to go for a church programme at Abak in Akwa Ibom but I did not have any money in my pocket and I said let me use the opportunity to do this business so that I can have little money that will help me go for the church programme.

“I met with my friend Anthony who was also looking for money to go and see his sick father. Both of us agreed to do the business together so that when we sell it we share the profit. We even bought the product on credit to repay after sales”, Emmanuel said.

Similarly Anthony Usoro a native of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area said he decided to do the because he needed money to buy drugs for his sick father who had called form the village complaining about his severe ailment.

“I am not into the business it is because I came to see my sick dad that is how when he (Emmanuel) approached me I agreed And we had agreement that when we sell the diesel we share the profit equally.

“I know Emmanuel very well as a friend and taxi driver but not as a dealer in this business, so this is the first time both of us are

doing this. I am a driver to a lawyer in Port Harcourt and he owned the car that we were arrested with but he doesn’t know I used his vehicle to do this business. He does not even know that I am here” he said.

