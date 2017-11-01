NBC Fines 23 Radio, TV Stations For Hate Speech, Vulgar Lyrics, Unverifiable Claims

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined about twenty three radio and television stations across Nigeria for various breaches of broadcasting rules set up by the Commission.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the NBC spokesperson, Maimuna Jimada, and made available to Premium Times.

Accordng to Jimada, the stations were punished for hateful speech, vulgar lyrics and unverifiable claims.

The spokesman said that the breaches contravened the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code in the third quarter of 2017, adding that there will be higher sanctions if erring stations fail to comply with the fine.

“It is clearly stated in the code, if you are sanctioned this way and you don’t comply then you get a higher sanction.” “Everything is laid down in the code,” she said.

Mrs. Jimada also disclosed that the contraventions were made between June and September this year and all the erring stations were fined according to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

For using hateful speech, Family Love FM Port Harcourt was fined N200, 000 on 9/6/2017; ABS FM Awka fined N100,000 on 1/7/17; Express FM Radio Kano also fined N300,000 on 12/9/17, 16/9/17 and 17/9/17.

For using indecent musicals, the NBC fined RoyalFM Abuja, Flo FM Umuahia, Radio Continental Lagos and Crystal 100.5FM Minna N100,000, N100,000, N200,000 and N100,000 respectively.

For making unverifiable claims in their broadcast, the regulator punished Crowther FM Abuja, Harmony FM Abuja, Inspirational FM Uyo, BCA FM Umuahia, ABS FM Awka, Minaj Systems Radio, Obosi, IBC (Orient TV), Owerri, Rainbow FM, Isheri, Globe FM Bauchi, Arewa Radio, Kano, EBS Radio Benin and Bond FM Lagos with fines of N100,000, N100,000, 100,000, 150,000, 100,000, N100,000, N50,000, N100,000, N100,000,N100,000, N100,000 and N499,000 respectively.

The post NBC Fines 23 Radio, TV Stations For Hate Speech, Vulgar Lyrics, Unverifiable Claims appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

