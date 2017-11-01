Pages Navigation Menu

NBC lists 23 radio stations sanctioned for various breaches

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned 23 broadcasting stations for various breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. The Head, Public Affairs, NBC, Mrs Maimuna Jimada, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, that the sanctions were for breaches in the third quarter of 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the […]

