NBC Sanction: See list of 23 radio stations fined N2.849 million

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned 23 broadcasting stations were sanctioned for various breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code in the third quarter of 2017.

The Head, Public Affairs, NBC, Mrs Maimuna Jimada, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the broadcasting stations were fined a total of N2.849 million.

Jimada said that the contraventions included breaches of the rules on hateful speech, vulgar lyrics and unverifiable claims.

She said that all the erring stations had been fined according to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The commission wishes to remind broadcasters that they have a duty to promote the socio-economic well-being of the Nigerian state and abide strictly by the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code or face sanctions.”

For the “Use Of Hateful Speech”; Family Love FM, Uyo, was fined N200,000, ABS FM, Enugu-N100,000, Express FM Radio, Kano, N100,000. The latter was also fined twice later for similar infractions.

On the “Use Of Indecent Musicals”; Royal FM, Abuja was fined N100,000, FLO FM, Enugu-N100,000, Radio Continental, Lagos-N200,000, Crystal 100.5FM, Abuja-N100,000.

For “Unverifiable Claims”, a fine of N100,000 was meted on Crowther FM, Abuja, Harmony FM, Abuja-N100,000, Inspiration FM, Uyo-N100,000, BCA FM, Enugu-N150,000, ABS, Enugu-N100,000, Minaj Systems Radio, Enugu-N100,000 and IBC (Orient TV) Enugu N50,000.

Others are Rainbow FM, Ibadan-N100,000, Globe FM, Jos-N100,000, Arewa Radio, Kaduna-N100,000, EBS Radio, Benin-N100,000 and Bond FM, Lagos-N499,000.

ITV, Jos was fined N100,000, while IBC (Orient TV), Enugu was sanctioned N50,000 for “Voicing and Unprofessional Broadcast.”

