Ndidi, Iheanacho impressive in Leicester draw

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho gave good account of themselves as Leicester City held Stoke to a 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday. While Ndidi enjoyed entire duration of the match action, compatriot Iheanacho was in action for 32 minutes after coming in as 58th minute substitute for Japanese import Shinji Okazaki. The Nigerians did not feature in the scoresheet, rather it was Riyad Mahrez who will be filing out against Super Eagles in the last world cup qualifier in Algiers that equalised for Leicester. While Ndidi got a six out of 10 rating in the match Iheanacho was handed a 5.8 rating for his performance

Vicente Iborra opened the scoring for Leicester in the 33rd minute of the Premier League encounter

However, Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for Stoke just moments later with a fine left-footed finish

Riyad Mahrez restored the visitors lead in the 60th minute after firing past Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland

Substitute Peter Crouch then emphatically headed Stoke level again on 73 minutes from a Shaqiri corner

There is more to Peter Crouch than being 6ft7ins of course but when Stoke manager Mark Hughes turned to the 36-year-old striker for his height and experience, he didn’t let anyone down.

Crouch’s 52 headed goals is a Premier League best and his 142nd appearance off the bench equaled another record held by Shola Ameobi.

He’s mostly used by Hughes as a super-sub these days and the former Liverpool, Spurs and England striker admitted: ‘It would be nice to be starting games and scoring goals but that’s the way things are going for me. So I have to come on and make an impact and try to get in the starting XI.’

Leicester have made a bright start under new manager Claude Puel with four points from two games.

The post Ndidi, Iheanacho impressive in Leicester draw appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

