NDLEA faults police’ drug war – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

NDLEA faults police' drug war
The Nation Newspaper
the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday faulted the daily raids of drug den by the Lagos Police Comman, noting that it was not targeted at the drug barons. NDLEA's Commandant in Lagos, Sulyman Aliyu stated this during a visit to …
NDLEA faults police arrest of drug dealersThe Punch
Police arrest 57 suspects, recover arms, drugs in LagosTODAY.NG

