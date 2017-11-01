NDYC flays attacks on Intels, urges Buhari’s intervention

By Godwin Oritse

Niger Delta Youth Coalition, NDYC, has berated the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, for their incessant attacks on Intels Nigeria Limited, saying such attacks were uncalled for, and inimical to the country’s economic aspirations.

In a statement, yesterday, National Coordinator of NDYC, Chizi Amadike, said: “It is unfortunate that these government agencies have become willing tools of political persecution against perceived opponents of the present administration.”

Amadike urged President Muhamadu Buhari to call the agencies and all other agencies of government to order and put an end to “the siege mentality against Intels.

“First, it was NPA, then FIRS and then OGFZA. Which agency will descend next on Intels? Government agencies should not dabble into politics. They should stop attacking Intels. If they have any issues with the company, such issues can be resolved amicably rather than by media trial they are executing at present.

“If you observe keenly, you will see a common trend in the campaign of calumny against the company. They write letters to the company alleging all manner of offences and then immediately release it to the media.

“This plot to paint the company black is not good for our economy. It is not good for the employees of Intels and it is capable of jeopardizing government’s foreign direct investment drive.

“The Federal Government and its agencies should be interested in creating enabling environment for businesses to thrive and create jobs. We need as many companies as possible to create jobs in the country, but with the present coordinated attacks on Intels, these agencies are telling the international community that it is not safe to invest in Nigeria,” he said.

