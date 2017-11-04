Netflix Takes No Action Against Danny Masterson Despite Multiple Rape Accusations – HuffPost
HuffPost
Netflix Takes No Action Against Danny Masterson Despite Multiple Rape Accusations
Actor Danny Masterson has been accused of rape by four women. Netflix says it is taking a wait-and-see approach to the investigation. 310. One day after a HuffPost report revealed that actor Danny Masterson is the subject of a criminal investigation …
Danny Masterson Is the Latest Hollywood Star to Face Rape Allegations
Four women have accused That '70s Show star Danny Masterson of rape
Rape allegations against That 70s Show star Danny Masterson resurface
