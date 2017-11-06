New Music: Shabalinko – Brand
PressplayEnt presents Shabalinko as he drops his new single titled “Brand” as a follow up to his recent single “Flex” off his upcoming EP titled “The New 90’s“. This Afro dancehall tune was produced by Ekellybeatz. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Shabalinko – Brand appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
