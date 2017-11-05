New photo of the actress who played Lisa McDowell in Coming To America 30 years ago shows she hasn’t aged

Wow! talk about having good genes. Shari Headley was the actress who played Lisa McDowell in the movie Coming To America. A recent photo of her was shared online and people are asking her for the secret to looking so youthful after so many years. The movie is a 1988 movie, that’s about 29 years …

The post New photo of the actress who played Lisa McDowell in Coming To America 30 years ago shows she hasn’t aged appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

