New SGF Formally Assumes Duty

By Jonathan Nda – Isaiah, Abuja

The new secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha has been sworn in officially, yesterday.

The new SGF was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari just before the commencement of the federal executive council meeting.

He formally took over from Dr. Habiba Lawal who has been in charge since April when Babachir Lawal was suspended.

At the brief handover ceremony at the SGF complex yesterday, he said it is the responsibility of the office of the secretary to the government to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari delivers the much needed change to Nigerians.

He, however, pledged that the administration would recover the lost ground and assuage the plight of the people.

He commended the outgoing SGF for holding forte in the last six months at a difficult period for the office saying her success is a credit to the women folk in the country.

He said with cooperation of the Nigerian people, including the public servants this turnaround could be achieved in a couple of months and years.

He noted that the civil servants have the capacity to craft solutions to the myriad of challenges being faced by the nation, saying he did not foresee any impossibility in reversing the negative trends of the country.

He said, “Looking at the office of the SGF, we have the responsibility of ensuring that the government succeeds. We cannot afford to operate in silence. President Buhari has a deep passion for the masses and we are the ones to ensure that he achieves his change agenda.

“Our people have been pauperised for a long time, it is the agenda of PMB to ensure that the vicious cycle that have kept people in poverty be removed. Let’s help government turn around the decline. I do not claim any superior knowledge . I didn’t come to the office with any special skill. We can craft a solution to whatever is thrown at us. We have one desire to ensure that this government succeeds.”

On her part, outgoing acting SGF, Habibat Lawal noted that the workers would give all the necessary cooperation to the SGF to succeed.

She said it was unfortunate that she did not have the opportunity of getting any handover note from the former SGF, because of the unceremonious exit and suspension.

“We extend our sincere congratulations and we welcome you. I was given the leadership on April and I didn’t have the pleasure of a handover note. We have worked to ensure the office remain afloat.

“Some of us have gone to a brand new school in the six months here. I have earned a certificate in political consideration. We pledge our support and uncommon loyalty to ensure that your tenure is a success,” she added.