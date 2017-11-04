New Video: Lil Kesh – Rora

YAGI boss Lil Kesh a.k.a Mr Meyagi is taking no chances at all. Just a few hours after dropping monster hit “Rora” produced by Young Jonn, here we have the visials. The video was shot in London, United Kingdom. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Lil Kesh – Rora appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

