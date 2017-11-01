Newly opened Bulgarian Lebanese Restaurant unveils Miss Earth Nigeria Marie Miller as its Brand Ambassador

A new Bulgarian Lebanese restaurant in the heart of Victoria Island (147 Younis Bashorun Street, Off Ajose Adeogun Road) celebrates the unveiling their brand ambassador Marie Miller, the former Miss Earth Nigeria, model and upcoming actress. Attending the event that happened on Sunday, October 29th,were friends and celebrities like Tjan, Icebergslim, Juliet Ibrahim, Ayinna Enwigwe, Uche Nnaji, […]

The post Newly opened Bulgarian Lebanese Restaurant unveils Miss Earth Nigeria Marie Miller as its Brand Ambassador appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

