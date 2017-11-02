Next Generation of Canadian Banking Customers Want Bitcoin

Doug Alexander of Bloomberg Technology reports an online lender’s stock price and value “rose the most in eight months after moving a step closer to giving customers the ability to hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in digital wallets.”

Also read: Airbitz Major Wallet Overhaul Leads to New Brand, New Company: Edge

Bitcoin is the Future of Banking

“We’re basically building a digital banking experience for the next generation of consumers,” CFO Greg Feller told Bloomberg by phone. Mr. Feller stated plainly, “we are going to be bringing a crypto account inside the Mogo account.”

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. is a Canadian online lender. Mogo products include “access to personal loans, prepaid Visa cards and mortgages through mobile apps or computer. The next step is incorporating a digital wallet for cryptocurrencies into its platform,” Bloomberg notes.

As an established brand in Canada, Mogo has a built-in advantage with nearly half of a million customers. “We have the ability now, because of the digital account that we built, to very quickly add new, innovative products and we’ve got the scale to roll them out,” Mr. Feller said, adding that investors are starting to take notice.

Investors Reward Businesses Offering Bitcoin

“As we continue to roll out new products [such as a bitcoin wallet], people are realizing that we truly are this platform company, and that obviously is part of what people are starting to appreciate in the market,” he explained.

Investors have noticed too. “Mogo shares rose as much as 35 percent,” Bloomberg Technology detailed, “the most since the company’s initial public offering.”

The company also announced Wayne Chen, formerly of N Trust, as Senior Product Manager. “We are pleased to welcome Wayne to the team as we continue to expand our capabilities in this area,” Mogo said in a press release. Mr. Chen was instrumental in N Trust’s bitcoin wallet and exchange products.

Mr. Feller concludes, “Canadians, especially tech savvy millennials, want a safe, trusted and easy way to own and ultimately use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.” Mogo, he said, plans “to leverage the power of our technology platform to reduce transaction costs and make these products accessible to more Canadians.”

Is the future of banking as bitcoin-centric as many believe? Tell us in the comments below!

Images courtesy of: Pixabay, Mogo.

At Bitcoin.com there’s a bunch of free helpful services. For instance, check out our Tools page!

The post Next Generation of Canadian Banking Customers Want Bitcoin appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

