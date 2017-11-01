NFF Hastens Preparations For Algeria Friendly

The NFF has concluded arrangements for next week’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Algeria in Constantine.

Although Nigeria has already picked the only ticket from group B of the African qualifying series, following the defeat of Zambia in Uyo on 7thOctober, the country’s football –ruling organ says it is taking the match as a serious matter.

“The temptation is there to rest on oars because we have already qualified. But we would not do that. I am happy the technical crew led by the Technical Adviser has already made it known they would be fielding Nigeria’s best squad on the day.

“The Secretariat must quickly finalise all arrangements. The match in Constantine must be seen as a FIFA World Cup preparation match, just like the one against Argentina in Russia four days later. We will go with our best and give our best, to get in the FIFA World Cup mood,” NFF President Amaju Pinnick told thenff.com.

World football –ruling body, FIFA has appointed Gabonese referee, Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane as the referee for the match in Constantine, to be assisted by Aboubacar Doumbouya (Guinea, assistant referee 1), Seydou Tiama (Burkina Faso, assistant referee 2) and Juste Ephrem Zio (Burkina Faso, fourth official).

Rene Daniel Louzaya from Congo will be referee assessor while Omer Kouame Dehoule from Cote d’Ivoire as match commissioner.

The match at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui will kick off at 8.30pm Algeria time.

