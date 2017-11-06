Ngige condoles with Tinubu over son’s death

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said the death of the first son of the former governor of Lagos State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, came as rude shock.

The minister, in a condolence letter, expressed sadness that the Tinubu family and Nigeria have been denied the contributions from a resourceful young lawyer.

“Jide had a bright future and was amiable to those who knew and came in contact with him. His death is our collective loss. I am distraught and can only imagine the agony our dear Asiwaju and family have been thrown into. Why a young, bright and promising son is taken so soon is a puzzle only the Almighty can unravel. May he re-assure us of his infinite mercies and take away this grief.

“On behalf of my family and the entire Umu-Ngige clan of Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, I send our sincere condolences on this heart-rending death. I pray that God Almighty will comfort you and your family in a special way and grant Jide’s soul eternal rest.

“He died on November 1, the day we in Catholic Christianity celebrate All Saints. May God, therefore, grant him the beatific bliss with his saints triumphant! ”

