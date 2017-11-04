NGO trains 10,000 farmers in Kaduna for improved productivity

NON GOVERNMENTAL Organisation, OCP Africa, has commenced training of 10,000 small holder farmers across 12 Local government Areas in 72 communities within Kaduna State on soil analysis opportunities, and soil specific fertilizer recommendation for improved productivity. Speaking to journalists during the launch of OCP Mobile School Lab in Bakin Gada Ligari, a suburb of […]

