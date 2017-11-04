Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NGOs targeted in fresh crackdown linked to petition – Daily Nation

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

NGOs targeted in fresh crackdown linked to petition
Daily Nation
NGOs Coordination Board executive director Fazul Mahamed. The board has summoned some NGOs. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Muhuri chairman Khelef Khalifa said the summons were part of the schemes by the state to silence …
NGOs targetted hours to petition deadlineThe Standard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.