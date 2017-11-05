Niger Delta Avengers: Avenging Tompolo?

Less than two weeks ago I feared that the relative peace we had been enjoying in the Niger Delta would soon disappear. I feared that militants would return to the trenches, that oil pipelines would soon be ruptured and revenue from crude oil tumble. I also was worried about blown gas pipelines and power cuts, which would follow electricity generation companies’ inability to source for gas to power their turbines. My fears were triggered by a ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos. The court had dismissed an appeal filed by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo, seeking to set aside an order of the Federal High Court, Lagos which empowered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to attach all the property belonging to him for failing to appear to answer fraud charges against him.

The EFCC had on December 15, 2015, instituted a criminal charge against Tompolo over allegations of involvement in fraud at NIMASA.

Tompolo refused to appear in court despite being served notices and on January 14, 2016, Justice I. N. Buba issued a warrant of arrest against him. The EFCC launched a manhunt, but could not effect his arrest. On February 19, 2016, the commission then prayed the court to attach property of Tompolo by seizure pending his arrest and/or appearance before the court. The court granted that request, prompting the ex-militant leader to file an appeal, which the appellate court dismissed, on the grounds that Tompolo could not be heard complaining when he had not appeared to answer to the summons against him.

The court held that the option available to Tompolo was to appear before the Federal High Court to apply for the order to be discharged.

Just two days ago I saw signs that my worry, which was provoked by the Appeal Court decision wasn’t unwarranted. The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) issued a statement, calling off its ceasefire and threatening a bloody attack on oil installations in the Niger Delta area shortly. It hinged its resolve on the alleged insincerity and failure of the Federal Government to fulfill its promises to the people of the region. The NDA lashed out at the elders in Niger Delta region, represented by the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Tompolo for allegedly failing to to ensure the government honoured its agreement with the people.

The NDA statement read in parts, “Instead of allowing us to continue our quest to bring the Nigerian economy to our targeted zero daily production, which recorded huge success; you threatened us with Tompolo to stop the struggle; out of respect for elders and not to the threat of Tompolo we adhered the call (sic) and halted our strike actions hoping you (PANDEF) would keep your own side of the bargain.

“The question to Tompolo and the PANDEF is to tell us what progress they achieved since we heeded your retrogressive call, to whose benefit is the move by Tompolo and the Niger Delta elders to impede a mission sanctioned by our ancestors and the Almighty?”

The NDA gave the impression that nothing had been achieved despite the interface between the Niger Delta Leaders under the aegis of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) and the Federal Government to actualize the new vision for the region’s development.

As at August 3, PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Alabo Graham Douglas, Chief Timi Alaibe, Chief Alfred Diete-Spiff, former Akwa Ibom Gov. Victor Attah and a host of other Niger Delta leaders still attended a meeting, presided over by the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, which they described as “very fruitful.”

The meeting was to discuss the extent to which government had fulfilled the 16-point agenda raised during the administration’s officials’ tour of the Niger Delta region.

One of the issues in contention is the Maritime University at Okerenkoko, Delta State. The Federal Government had reportedly released N2 billion for the takeoff of the university.

Also government had set aside an initial one billion dollars for the clean-up and environmental remediation of Ogoniland.

Funds have also been released for the continuation of various sections of the East-West Road. The Amnesty programme is still on course, just as projects being undertaken by the Niger Delta Development Commission in the communities in the region.

One is then left wondering who and what the NDA is fighting for and why the militant group has upped its new threat to include killing of anyone on its path. I’m particularly unable to draw a nexus between the NDA linking its ceasefire to Tompolo’s threat. Is the issue really about development of the Niger Delta regon or a militant warlord who is perceived being hounded by government.

I’m curious about the coincidence of the dismissal of Tompolo’s appeal and the threat to resume hostilities. The NDA had been alleged to be Tompolo’s army, but he had denied having any link with the group.

Nigeria, just crawling out of recession, cannot afford another round of violent attacks in the oil sector. The ailing economy and the ordinary citizens might not be able to withstand another bombing round. Even the Buhari administration has had its hands full and must not allow fresh crisis in the oil sector. Therefore, the government must take the NDA threat seriously and nip the looming danger in the bud.

Re: Buhari must help himself

It is good that Maina issue is coming out now for Nigerians to know how the last government looted pensions funds meant for retired civil servants. PMB should act fast on this ugly trend of corruption in governance. Those behind the lootings should be tried and jailed to serve as deterrent to others. All their investments should be seized by the EFCC and auctioned to pay the pensioners. –Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia.

The problem with Nigerian politics and leadership is that politics is business and not service to the people. Did others not use ‘blood money’ to campaign and win election for Buhari? Besides, PMB is a military man. No matter how he tries, he can’t throw away regimentation. Age and ill-health also became a cross. You got the dilemma of the nation. Conduct an opinion poll and see where the present administration is on scale. There is need for a new system that emphasises service rather the present scramble for the commonwealth by individual professional politicians.

–Tony Enyinta, Isuikwuato, Abia State

I will answer your many questions about the misadventure called Buhari government with the word of God which says: Ephraim has joined himself to idols, leave him alone. Buhari has resigned himself to fate thus making ‘decision 2019’ easy for Nigerians. The recovered billions you’re talking about makes no sense to the people as far as they continue to eat from the dustbin. -–08036631***

A Nigerian that will vote for APC again will be dumped in the waste basket of history.

–Kunle Idewu

Abdulfatah, “Abilu” is a political coven which harbours criticisms of a political leader, most times by his traducers and sometimes by analysts who are criticising objectively to help such a leader see where and how he is mishandling governance. Such analysts operate with sincerity and clean conscience. And that is why they are objectively vocal when such a leader is in the saddle of governance and not after his term in office. Since perception is relative, even those objectively critical analysts might be misjudged by some people. Jonathan’s rise to presidency, from the third tier, had some unusual trends because he rose to every higher pedestal from viceship positions at lower cadres; without the rigours of electoral processes. So, he got to higher pedestals without commitments to the people; but just to complete the terms of those he constitutionally took over from. Such a leader would obviously take governance as a spiritual endowment. So, when he appoints his men, he gives them the rights of operation without strict supervision. Unfortunately, Jonathan’s constitutional ascent to presidency, at Yar’Adua’s death as his Vice, was seen by northerners as political robbery and that escalated Boko Haram’s insurgency; a situation which required military expertise, which he lacked, and wholesome military backing which he could not muster; as a touted usurper by the north which had over 80 percent control of the armed forces. How would such a president have succeeded under such situation? Impossible! Problems of Nigeria’s leadership are premised on various factors. First, Nigeria is not a nation but an amalgam of incompatible tribes religiously, socially and politically. This has triggered the polity to do or die over governance. The result of that is unfettered corruption which engendered acrimony and hatred amongst the component tribes. As a result, leaders are not elected on capability in intellectual terms but the gut to maintain tribal superiority over others. The effects of such are many but the most disturbing is jettisoning of the constitution by such leaders; despite their oath to protect and defend the sacred document. That could be felt in some of Buhari’s acclaimed failings aptly enunciated in your piece under reference. Nigeria is definitely in a dire strait and unless her problems are looked into fast and adoption of ideas that would assure her unity embraced, what would likely happen, God forbid, might be unexpected. Our leaders have to take the bull by the horn. God save Nigeria, Amen. –Lai Ashadele.

My dear Abdulfatah, the caption you chose for your piece on Sunday, Buhari must help himself, aptly summarizes everything happening around the president, his administration and his party since he was sworn in as president of the federal republic of Nigeria. The only question is if the help is not coming too late in time if it comes at all. I will also make the assertion that Abiku has nothing to do with the failure of our leaders past and present, to make positive impact on the polity especially our current president. It is rather the consequence of the choices he made at the time he was constituting his kitchen cabinet and the overall federal cabinet that is playing out. What stood president Buhari out from his predecessors was his public declaration at every opportunity given to him, before and during the campaign that if he became president, elimination of corruption would be his first priority; and this endeared him to the electorate and made him to win the election. The series of actions and utterances of the president immediately after his inauguration as president revealed without question, that all along, he had been having a narrow definition of corruption and how to fight it: he did not realize that nepotism, favoritism and double standards constitute even the worst form of corruption because they breed mistrust, hate, lack of faith in the system as well as kill the patriotic zeal of those left out. When eyebrows were raised after the president announced his first set of appointments as regards its lopsided nature and the delay in doing it, he and his handlers told the bewildered nation that he can only appoint those he trusted into critical positions since his main focus was to fight corruption. Nigerians grudgingly obliged him while still doubting how possible it was that, incorruptible people in Nigeria can only be found in on region, one religion and mostly in one state. Now all the question marks around the president’s anti corruption war swirl around these people he carefully selected. On the fight itself, evenhandedness is lacking: the corrupt act perpetrated by a person in opposition attracts the full wrath of EFCC, DSS and ICPC while a similar act by a member of the ruling party is defended from the seat of power. That prompted Senator Shehu Sani’s insecticide and deodorant theory, which suits the situation at hand. With the foregoing, it is clear that only the president that can help himself. To the discerning minds, it appears the president and his appointees are working in concert to shield their cronies who are perceived to have fallen fowl of this law while those not associated with them face the full weight of the law. He should therefore start by acting with urgency when repots of investigations of alleged corrupt practices reach him no matter who is involved. He should also adopt a broad based definition of corruption. But meanwhile he should own up to the failings of his present crop of aides because he not only appointed them, but has kept them even with the avalanche of criticisms trailing each scandal. It must be said that Shehu Sani and Hajia Aisha Buhari deserve special commendation for their boldness. Thanks.

–Emma Okoukwu

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

