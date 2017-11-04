Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger: Witness Describes Finding Bodies of US Soldiers – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


FRANCE 24

Niger: Witness Describes Finding Bodies of US Soldiers
AllAfrica.com
An ambush that killed four U.S. Special Forces soldiers in Niger recently drew attention to the deteriorating security situation in parts of the Sahel region of sub-Saharan Africa. Niger is part of a group of five Sahel nations that is pushing a joint
Letter from London, not RaqqaOpen Democracy
Sahel G5 Force a sound idea to combat terror in AfricaThe Hill
Fledgling 'G5' force ventures into Sahel hotspotsGears Of Biz
FRANCE 24
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.