Nigercem to resume cement produce as core investor mobilises to site

Nigeria Cement Company (NIGERCEM), Nkalagu, which became comatose few years after it was privatised in 2002 would soon commence production to further bolster the nation’s cement production capacity now standing at 25 million tonnes.

This comes as Ibeto Group, the new core investor, said it would soon mobilise to site after putting finishing touches to the fabrication of local machines that would enable it return to production site at Nkalagu, in Ebonyi State.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi who spoke in Abakaliki, when he addressed stakeholders on the imperatives of giving priority to agricultural production, confirmed that other major cement manufacturers including BUA Cement and Lafarge Group had also indicated interest in the large deposits of limestone in the state.

The governor also stressed the need to embrace agriculture, adding that Nigeria plunged into recession because of its heavy dependence on oil.

“If we don’t do things differently now, we may be heading for crisis and there may be nothing to leave for our children and generations to come. The oil we hoped and banked on is no longer fashionable.

“The only credible alternative that awaits us as a nation is agriculture and that is why this summit seeks to proffer solution on ways we can mechanise agriculture in the state, “Umahi said.

He disclosed that his administration in line with its agricultural policy would partner with individuals or groups that want to go into mechanised agriculture by way of land preparation and other forms of assistance to boost commercial farming.

The Governor called on traditional rulers in the state to help in the area of land acquisition to enable the state have expanse of land suitable for mechanised agriculture.

He also urged them to encourage youths to engage in agriculture, stressing it would hekp fight crime among youths.

Nigeria would be saving over $2 billion annually from its current production of about 25 million tonnes of cement.

NIGERCEM, Nigeria’s oldest cement factory which began operation in 1954 became comatose since 2003 when it stopped production with over 200 workers of the company most of whom are believed to have died due to non-payment of salaries.

However, the Ebonyi State government last year signed deed of understanding with the Ibeto Group of companies to revive the ailing industry following the Federal Government’s pledge to support it restream the plant

In May this year, the Federal Government promised it would assist in every way possible to ensure that NIGERCEM which had been the pride of the Eastern region, was brought back to fullproduction.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Fayemi Kayode who gave the assurance during his two-day working visit to Ebonyi State pleged of the Federal Government’s total support for the state governor, Dave Umahi to revitalise the Cement Company (NIGERCEM), Nkalagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

