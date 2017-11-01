Nigeria: AfDB confirms $400-million loan – The AFRICAN BULLETIN
|
The AFRICAN BULLETIN
|
Nigeria: AfDB confirms $400-million loan
The AFRICAN BULLETIN
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Tuesday debunked Reuters report indicating that the African lending institution was redirecting $400-million loan requested by the Nigerian Federal government to shore up it 2017 deficit budget. “The African …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!