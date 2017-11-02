Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria among countries where extremists threaten journalism – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Philippine Star

Nigeria among countries where extremists threaten journalism
The Nation Newspaper
Elisabeth Witchel, Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) Impunity Campaign Consultant, in this report on the Global Impunity Index, sheds light on countries where journalists' safety is not guaranteed and establishes that threats from
PHL ranks 5th worst in impunity vs. journalistsGMA News
Getting away with murder: CPJ's Impunity IndexIFEX
Nigeria among countries where journalists are killed with impunity — ReportPremium Times
benarnews
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.