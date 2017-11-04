Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria is not owing foreign students in Amnesty Program – Presidency

Nov 4, 2017

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Office, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, says the beneficiaries of the offshore programme abroad have been paid their school fees, upkeeps and other allowances. Boroh disclosed this in a statement by the Director of Information, Amnesty Office, Mr Charles Dafe, on Saturday in Abuja. While debunking …

