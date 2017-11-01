Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: New SGF Promises to Effectively Stimulate Govt Policies – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Nigeria: New SGF Promises to Effectively Stimulate Govt Policies
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday promised to promote a synergy among varying government policies with a view to guaranteeing the effectiveness of such policies. Mustapha …
How I will operate as new SGF – Boss MustaphaTheNewsGuru
Boss Mustapha visits Buhari, pledges better life for ordinary NigeriansThe Eagle Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.