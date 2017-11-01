Nigeria: New SGF Promises to Effectively Stimulate Govt Policies – AllAfrica.com
|
The Eagle Online
|
Nigeria: New SGF Promises to Effectively Stimulate Govt Policies
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday promised to promote a synergy among varying government policies with a view to guaranteeing the effectiveness of such policies. Mustapha …
