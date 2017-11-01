Nigeria Rapper Falz AKA The Bahd Guys Releases New Album Titled – "27"

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, De Bahd Guys has unveiled his new album, titled “27”, as he turns 27 years old. The rapper made the announcement on his Instagram page on October 27, which coincides with his 27th birthday.

Tracks like “Bahd Baddo Baddest”, “Wehdone Sir”, “Something Light” and even the more recent “La Fete” are all on this new body of work.

The 17-track album also features A-list artistes such as Olamide, Davido, Ycee, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Terry Apala, Sir Dauda, and Medikal.

”This is exactly October 27, 2017, the day I officially turned 27,” Falz said. “I woke up this morning and I dropped a new album titled 27.” “I am giving 27 top streamers of this album on “music plus platform, N127,000 across a period of 27 days.”

