Nigeria, Russia Sign Nuclear Power Plants Deal – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigeria, Russia Sign Nuclear Power Plants Deal
Nigeria has signed a deal with Russia to build two nuclear power plants in the country, in a bid to end its energy crisis. According to the agreements signed earlier in the week, Russian state-owned company Rosatom is to build the plants in the …
Nigeria: Russia's Rosatom to build power plant
