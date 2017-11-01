Nigeria selling 100 bln naira treasury bills on Wednesday -traders – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Nigeria selling 100 bln naira treasury bills on Wednesday -traders
Naija247news
LAGOS, Nov 1 – Nigeria is set to sell 100.83 billion nairas of treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday, traders said. The central bank is offering 23.05 billion nairas of three-month paper, 23.43 billion nairas of six-month bill and 54.35 billion …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!