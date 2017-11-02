Nigeria smartphone industry gets a boost with launch of iPhone-8









The smartphone industry in Nigeria has received a boost with the official launch of of Apple iPhone 8, a new generation device. Described as a ‘new generation of iPhone, iPhone 8 comes in an all – new, glass design with an embedded wireless charging system. The glass on the front and back is the most…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria smartphone industry gets a boost with launch of iPhone-8 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

