Nigeria to get $1bn crop-processing park thanks to Turkish investors – Business Day
Business Day
Nigeria to get $1bn crop-processing park thanks to Turkish investors
Business Day
Lagos — Nigeria plans to establish a $1bn crop-processing park with Turkish investors in the country's north as part of efforts to improve value and boost agricultural exports, according to the country's investment-promotion agency. The Badeggi Crop …
Nigeria Developing Billion Dollar Crop-Processing Zone to Boost Exports
Fed govt to set up $1 billion crop processing zone in Niger – NIPC
