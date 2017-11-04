Nigeria will be destroyed if country is divided – Osinbajo
The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said that Nigeria will be destroyed easily if the country is separated into tiny countries. The Vice President made this known in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi state during the wedding of his security chief which took place at pastoral centre, Abakaliki […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
