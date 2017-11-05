Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army recover 4 Bicycles from Boko Haram insurgents

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Operatives of the Troops of 152 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, ambushed a group of unsuspecting Boko Haram terrorists along Banki-Bula Yobe road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. The troops sprung the ambush on the terrorists and neutralised 1 of them and recovered 4 Bicycles, some Mechanical tools …

The post Nigerian Army recover 4 Bicycles from Boko Haram insurgents appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.