Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army storm Boko Haram base, kill dozens

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it neutralised dozens of Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush, while they were attempting to cross over to Sambisa forest. The Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds. Mr. Usman, a brigadier …

The post Nigerian Army storm Boko Haram base, kill dozens appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.