Nigerian Breweries announces results for 2017, declares N7.9b interim dividend – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigerian Breweries announces results for 2017, declares N7.9b interim dividend
The Nation Newspaper
The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced a revenue of N254.7 billion for nine (9) months ended September 30, 2017. In the statement of the result sent to Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), its board further announced the declaration …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!