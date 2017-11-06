Nigerian Breweries takes ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign to FCT

In demonstration of its commitment to the promotion of responsible alcohol consumption among road users, particularly commercial drivers and riders, the Nigerian Breweries Plc, last week, held the10th edition of the annual ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign mega rally in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Hosted by the Nigerian Breweries Plc, in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the rally was organised with the aim of reducing the impact of drink-driving on road crashes.

Representing the Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, said Nigerians must be aware that the usual increase in cases of road crashes during the ‘ember’ months are unconnected to demonic activities, but due mainly to human factors.

Kazeem, who is the Corps Public Education Officer, described the campaign as a timely reminder that drinking and driving do not only pose a threat to the life of the drunk driver, but also to the lives and property of other road users.

FCT Sector Commander, Corps Commander Wobin Ayuba Gora, reminded drivers of the big responsibility they shoulder by conveying a high number of commuters of all categories, whose lives they could endanger through drink driving.

In his remarks, the Head, Government Relations, NB, Mr. Vivian Ikem, who represented the MD/CEO of Nigerian Breweries, noted that since inception, the ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign rallies had been hosted in 39 cities and engaged over 16,000 drivers. He encouraged participants to continue to support improving road safety in Nigeria by drinking and acting responsibly.

Participants at the mega rally included members of different transport unions: National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

Also represented were the Association of Commercial Motor Cycle Riders of Nigeria (ACCOMORON), Keke riders, non-governmental organisations {NGOs] and others.

During the rally, drivers and riders were offered free eye tests and blood pressure checks.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

