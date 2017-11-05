Nigerian Customs service screen impounded vehicles

The Nigerian Customs Service has commenced the verification of claims submitted by owners of the over 300 vehicles seized within the last two months on suspicion of non-payment of import duties. It was learnt that following the seizure of the vehicles by the NCS, some people started showing up to claim ownership. Findings revealed that …

The post Nigerian Customs service screen impounded vehicles appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

