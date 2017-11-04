Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian governors need restructuring – Cleric

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, on Saturday backed the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria, saying it should commence with Nigerian governors. He also warned that devolving more powers to the states without devolving powers to the grassroots “would virtually turn all of us to slaves of the governors.” Bassey, International Director of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

