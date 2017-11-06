Nigerian govt explains closure of NERFUND

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, said the closure of the National Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND) was based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) special examination report of September 30, 2013. Isa-Dutse disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja […]

Nigerian govt explains closure of NERFUND

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

