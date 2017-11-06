Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian govt explains closure of NERFUND

Posted on Nov 6, 2017

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, said the closure of the National Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND) was based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) special examination report of September 30, 2013. Isa-Dutse disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja […]

