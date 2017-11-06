Nigerian govt explains closure of NERFUND
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, said the closure of the National Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND) was based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) special examination report of September 30, 2013. Isa-Dutse disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja […]
