Nigerian Guy Sleeps With His Friend’s Girlfriend Then Shares Photos Of Her Sleeping In His Bed After S1x On Facebook
a Facebook slay king John ThankGod Jnr Costlyever took to Facebook to share a photo that looks like an after s*x scene of himself and that of his friend’s girlfriend.
Though, who shared the photo did not give a caption, but from the comment spotted, it’s obvious he had his plans archived.
A part of the comment reads “Hope you know the person in de photo” Read details below:
(Visited 92 times, 92 visits today)
Loading…
Related
READ ALSO: Tragedy as Bus Driver Dies In Fatal Road Accident With Keke Napep
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.ng Click here to read the full text on the original website.
The post Nigerian Guy Sleeps With His Friend’s Girlfriend Then Shares Photos Of Her Sleeping In His Bed After S1x On Facebook appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!