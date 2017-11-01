Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian killer demands £25,000 after UK prison guards ‘knocked out his teeth while restraining him’

Michael Adebolajo has launched a £25,000 claim against the Ministry of Justice, after complaining he lost two teeth when he was restrained by prison officers in HMP Belmarsh in July 2013, DailyMail reports. During the first day of the hearing today, Mr Justice Langstaff said Adebolajo ‘forms relationships easily’ and has ‘a large group of […]

