Nigerian Lady Sells Her Cousin’s Children For N1.1Million After Attempting To Their Mom

A syndicate that specialize in stealing and selling children and operating in Imo and Enugu states , have been paraded by the Imo State Police Command.

Members of the group include Obinna Eze, Oluchi Chibuike,Vitalis Lumanze, Nkiru Nwanedu, Chinyere Nwudu and one Jacinta, who reportedly abducted and sole a five-year-old boy, Francis Nwachukwu and his two-year-old sibling, Chinaza Nwachukwu, for N1.1m.

“On August 29, 2017, Oluchi Chibuike, the cousin of one Abigail Uka, came to Uzoagba, in the Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, in company with one Obinna Eze, who Oluchi said was her intended husband.

Their mission was to take Abigail and her two children to visit Obinna’s house at Afara, in the Mbaitoli LGA”, Ezike said.

However it was gathered that the suspects who hired two prime suspects Vitalis Lumanze and Chinatu who they paid N160,000 to attack them on their way back, so they can take away her children. Uka’s children were then driven on a motorcycle to Eze’s residence.

“At about 7pm of the same day, along Amankuta Mbieri, a lonely bush path, the two hired men attacked the victim and dumped her inside the bush, thinking that she had died. Obinna and Oluchi took the two children back to Obinna’s house,” he said.

After their plan paid off, Oluchi and Obinna allegedly took the two children to Enugu State and sold them to one Nkiru Nwanedu for N1.1m on 30th August, 2017.

“Nkiru Nwanedu, 45, resold the children to one Jacinta Amadi of Egede in the Udi LGA of Enugu State,” Ezike added. Ezike said the only fleeing member of the gang, identified as Chinatu, would soon be arrested.

