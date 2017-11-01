Nigerian men don’t have what I want – Nkechi Emmanuel (Nurse Titi)

The name, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel, may not ring a bell. But the actress, popularly known as Nurse Titi in a television drama series, Clinic Matters, is an icon in the movie industry.The name, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel, may not ring a bell. But the actress, popularly known as Nurse Titi in a television drama series, Clinic …

The post Nigerian men don’t have what I want – Nkechi Emmanuel (Nurse Titi) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

