Nigerian missions groan over non-payment of salaries, allowances – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerian missions groan over non-payment of salaries, allowances
Vanguard
ABUJA—Nigerian missions across the globe are currently experiencing financial difficulties, as they are owing months of salary arrears. The situation, which was traced to 2016 fiscal year when all Nigerian missions experienced budget shortfall and …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!