Nigerian Pastor Gives Members And Non-members Free Tailoring Training, Use Tithe Money To Buy Sewing Machines For Them

The Rivers state based church, Omega Power Ministries OPM recently made news after their senior pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, rejected a Rolls Royce birthday present and asked that he should be given the money so he can use it to send more orphaned children to school and build homes for widows.

The church last weekend had a graduation ceremony for members and non-members of their church that they had free tailoring training for. According to a post shared on their Facebook page, the offerings and tithes paid to the church were used to buy sewing machines for the graduands.

‘Members and non-members that learnt free tailoring in OPM empowered with free sewing machines each. Powered from offerings and tithes in OPM’. the post read

